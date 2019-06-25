UPDATE: Man arrested in killing of former Winnfield Mayor Ronald Goff

UPDATE: (3:15 p.m.) We have more details on the arrest of Oshay Booker from Sheriff Jordan.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Jordan learned Booker was in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He contacted the Tulsa Police Department & the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. They were able to find him in an apartment in Tulsa

After a short standoff, Booker surrendered to police. Sheriff Jordan says Oshay Booker will be brought back to Winn Parish to stand trial for the murder.

——————————————————

(6/25/2019) According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, 39 year old Oshay Booker has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Booker was wanted for killing Ronald Goff. Goff was a former Mayor of Winnfield, LA.

——————————————————

WINN PARISH, La. (6/13/2019) Investigators in Winn Parish want your help to find a murder suspect.

WPSO Sheriff Cranford Jordan tells NBC 10 they are looking for 39 year old Oshay Booker. Booker is 5’9″ tall, and weighs 159 pounds.

They say he shot his father Tuesday night. They say it happened on Spillway Road.

The Sheriff believes Booker is headed out of state. He was last seen in a Honda Pilot SUV, forest green in color. If you see him, call 911.