Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

WANTED: Man wanted accused of multiple charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are looking for a black male identified as Antonio L. Dean, accused of multiple charges.

Dean is wanted for simple robbery, second degree kidnapping, battery, domestic abuse, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories