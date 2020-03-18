WANTED: Man wanted accused of multiple charges

Authorities are looking for a black male identified as Antonio L. Dean, accused of multiple charges.
Dean is wanted for simple robbery, second degree kidnapping, battery, domestic abuse, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to his arrest.
