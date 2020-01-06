Man, two juveniles arrested after burglarizing two stores over the weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — A man and two teens have been arrested after deputies say they burglarized two separate stores before leading deputies on early morning chase.

According to arrest reports, the incident started with a burglar alarm early Sunday morning at the Dollar General on Highway 546. Surveillance footage shows a man entering the store after forcing the doors open but then leaving a few minutes later without taking anything.

A short while later, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call for another alarm at the Kuntry Korner store on Highway 80.

Surveillance footage at the Kuntry Korner shows a man and a female teenager forcing their way into the store, taking approximately $1,500 worth of tobacco products, and then leaving the store.

When deputies arrived, a vehicle was seen leaving the store with a plastic bag covering the license plate. Deputies were able to determine the plate numbers and then found out the vehicle was reported stolen in Mississippi. When deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop near the Camp Road exit on I-20, the vehicle continued to drive and a chase that exceeded over 100 mph ensued.

The vehicle led deputies down I-20 before exiting at Well Road and then heading to New Natchitoches. The vehicle then continued onto Washington Street, Watkins Street, and Fern Street. Deputies say the vehicle then crashed at the intersection of Fern Street and Brown Street.

25-year-old Levi Harper jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but was captured on Evergreen Street shortly after.

Arrest reports state that two female teenagers were in the vehicle during the incident.

Harper was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile (6 counts)

Simple Burglary (2 counts)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Driving without a License

Resisting an Officer

Illegal Possession of Stolen Property

Harper is being held on a $190,650 bond.

The two teenagers are not being identified due to their age.