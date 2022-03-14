ARCADIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are searching the Arcadia area for 32-year-old Geromy Dunn. Authorities described Dunn as a Black male, is six feet and one inch tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Deputies reported Dunn escaped from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office jail during booking at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Officials said that Dunn was last seen wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt, and was bare-footed. The report stated Dunn was last seen running north on Beech Street in Arcadia.

According to deputies, Dunn has a lengthy criminal history for crimes such as burglary, auto theft, escape, and battery. Deputies stated that people should lock their vehicles and doors to their homes, and outbuildings.

Deputies stated that Wade tracking dogs were unable to pick up Dunn’s scent, but units from Arcadia Police Department and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching the Arcadia area. Authorities asked that if you observe any suspicious activities to dial 911 immediately.