YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City.

The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Edward H. Rogers, 27, died at 8:58 p.m. from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Hampton said he bled to death because the gunshot to his leg hit an artery.

According to the newspaper, no arrests have been made, but Hampton said there are two people of interest.