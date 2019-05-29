Man charged with murder in connection to body found in 2018

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WVLA) - (5/29/19) Sheriff Jason Ard says 43-year-old Kevin Dukes of Baton Rouge is charged with second degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Fermin Pecina.

Pecina's body was found on August 10, 2018 on Hood Road near the intersection of Hunting Club Road in Denham Springs.

Ard says Pecina was from Texas and had been in the Baton Rouge area for a few weeks before his death.

Ard says, ‘We never give up. We keep pushing. We follow the evidence. And, that is what led to this new development. A motive is still unclear. But, these veteran detectives are continuing to look at and examine all the facts of this case.'

This investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

