Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President

(CNN) – Police say they have arrested a Brandon, Florida man outside the White House on Saturday after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, approached a US Secret Service police officer on patrol and said, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” according to a DC Metropolitan Police Department arrest report obtained by CNN.

Hedgpeth told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which the Secret Service officer confiscated after a pat down search, the report said.

Hedgpeth was placed under arrest at which time the arresting officer was advised by the Secret Service that the suspect was a critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health patient.

Hedgpeth was then moved to a hospital for a mental health evaluation where he will be held until further notice, according to the report.

Read more about this story here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.