Man arrested on DUI charge, accused of hitting three parked vehicles

MONROE, La. — A man has been arrested after an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed him hit three parked vehicles on South Grand Street.

According to law enforcement, an OPSO Deputy was driving along South Grand Street when he witnessed a vehicle hit three parked cars. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle the driver stopped, got out, and fled on foot.

The driver, now identified as Albert Seaberry, was caught after a brief chase.

Seaberry will be booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Driving Under the Influence

Careless Operation( 3 counts)

Hit and Run (3 counts)

Driving Under Suspension

Resisting an Officer

Aggravated Obstruction of Public Highway

Possession of CDS

(NOTE: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on August 24, 2018.)

