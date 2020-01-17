Man arrested in Lincoln Parish after leading State Police on high-speed chase

RUSTON, La. — A man has been arrested in Lincoln Parish after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Friday morning after a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on US 167 north of Dubach.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dustin Savoie, fled towards Ruston at speeds reaching 110 mph. Savoie was eventually stopped on North Trenton Street near East Kentucky Avenue but deputies say Savoie then became aggressive and combative. With the help of LPSO K9-officer Zino, Savoie was taken into custody.

Deputies found 1.95 lbs. of marijuana and a stolen handgun inside of the vehicle.

Savoie was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges: