Man arrested in 22-year-old homicide case in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man is in custody after confessing to killing a man who disappeared 22 years ago.
Houma Police have charged 47-year-old Stanley Briggs of Houma with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Shannon Harris, who was last seen in 1998.
Police said Briggs was arrested on Sept. 19 after officers responded to a medical emergency to help him with an apparent drug reaction.
They said Briggs confessed to the murder of Harris while talking to officers.
The sheriff’s office said they found Harris’ body on Thursday in an area they had searched before.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- On ‘Dateline’ an indie horror film gets a real-life plot twist
- Union Parish man arrested, accused of murdering his grandfather
- Mexico’s president met with signs of support and protest in Juarez
- Arkansas man convicted of murder in shooting over mayonnaise on burger
- Friday night football is back for area high schools