Man arrested in 22-year-old homicide case in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a man is in custody after confessing to killing a man who disappeared 22 years ago.

Houma Police have charged 47-year-old Stanley Briggs of Houma with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Shannon Harris, who was last seen in 1998.

Police said Briggs was arrested on Sept. 19 after officers responded to a medical emergency to help him with an apparent drug reaction.

They said Briggs confessed to the murder of Harris while talking to officers.

The sheriff’s office said they found Harris’ body on Thursday in an area they had searched before.