Man arrested for claiming he has coronavirus, spitting inside local Walgreen’s

WEST MONROE, La. — A man was arrested over the weekend for spitting inside a local Walgreen’s and claiming that he has coronavirus.

According to arrest reports, West Monroe Police Officers were called to the Walgreen’s in the 3300 block of Cypress Street in reference to a man causing a disturbance inside the store.

When officers arrived, they detained 34-year-old Andy Forbito.

A store employee told officers that she was contacted by customers who said that Forbito was acting strange. When the employee saw Forbito, he was spitting over the pharmacy counter and screaming that he was infected with the coronavirus. According to the employee, Forbito also stated that he had the cure for the virus and would sell it to someone for $1,000. The employee told police that customers and staff were visibly frightened and began to back away from Forbito.

Forbito was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Terrorizing. His bond is set at $10,000.

