Man arrested for battery at a West Monroe restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday October 10, shortly after 9 p.m., officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Flying Heart Brewery in regards to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were advised that there was a fight involving 44-year-old Charles Roy who was exiting the property in his vehicle as officers began the investigation.

Per the arrest report, officers conducted a traffic stop at N 5th and Natchitoches where Roy was pulled over and confessed to just leaving the restaurant and having too many drinks to be driving.

Roy also reportedly told officers that the altercation at the brewery occurred when he was advised he wasn’t allowed to purchase more drinks and struck a staff member before leaving.

During the investigation, officers were provided video of the incident, in which Roy was shown striking the staff member in the face with a closed fist prior to officers arriving.

Charles Roy was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Simple Battery and Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.