Man arrested for Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting at a West Monroe apartment complex

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday November 18, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Hurk Gordon on one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

The arrest comes as part of an investigation by West Monroe Police into a shooting that happened at Camellia Trace Apartments on May 31, 2021.

Per the warrant for arrest, officers were called to the apartment complex in regards to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, it was reported that Gordon was involved in a verbal dispute with another person which led to gunshots.

While being interviewed, Gordon claimed that he was only in a verbal disturbance with the other person. He stated he did not have a gun, nor did he shoot anyone.

After speaking with additional witnesses, officers were advised that Gordon pulled a revolver out during the disturbance and shot the other person. Gordon’s revolver was initially taken from the scene, but was later recovered.

After his arrest, Gordon was also charged with 1 count of Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.