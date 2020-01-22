Man arrested for allegedly transporting nine kilos of meth

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (1/22/20) While conducting a traffic stop on I-20 in West Monroe on January 21, 2020, Ouachita Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamine leading to the arrest of Jose Louis Sosa on narcotics and traffic charges.

Sosa consented to a search of his vehicle, at which point the K-9 was used to search the truck. Deputies say K-9 Daisy alerted authorities to the presence of the drugs where approximately 22.5 pounds (nine kilos) of methamphetamine was discovered hidden inside a welding machine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $900,000.00.

Sosa was booked into OCC on the charges of 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS II (Methamphetamine), Improper Lane Usage and Improper Equipment on a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories