Man arrested for allegedly transporting nine kilos of meth

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (1/22/20) While conducting a traffic stop on I-20 in West Monroe on January 21, 2020, Ouachita Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamine leading to the arrest of Jose Louis Sosa on narcotics and traffic charges.

Sosa consented to a search of his vehicle, at which point the K-9 was used to search the truck. Deputies say K-9 Daisy alerted authorities to the presence of the drugs where approximately 22.5 pounds (nine kilos) of methamphetamine was discovered hidden inside a welding machine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $900,000.00.

Sosa was booked into OCC on the charges of 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS II (Methamphetamine), Improper Lane Usage and Improper Equipment on a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this article as we receive more information.

