PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend.

According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson.

The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, in the area of Cutrate Road, between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive.

Police said Cole, age 40, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2022.

Police have yet to reveal a cause of death for Mixson. Her body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to undergo an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Inv. Issan Duke (334) 448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie (334) 448-2837, or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2800.