Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night shooting, one suspect sought

TALLULAH, La. — The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Tallulah that left one person injured.

According to MPSO, the shooting happened around 10 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Madison Community Apartments in Tallulah. During the incident, one person was shot in the abdomen and several more rounds went into an apartment that was filled with several people. No one inside the apartment was injured.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Dewayne “Deezy” Barnett. He is now wanted for 5 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Officials say that he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Barnett or know where he may be, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.

