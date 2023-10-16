EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 15, 2023, detectives at the Monroe Field Office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation were requested by the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Third Street and Baker Street in Lake Providence. Sirjames Peeler, 22, of Lake Providence, was injured in the shooting and died later from his injuries at a local hospital.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Majayreon Steward during the investigation. Steward is a Black male with a last known address of 145 Huggins Street in Lake Providence. An arrest warrant for Steward has been issued for Second-Degree Murder. Anyone with information about Steward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Louisiana State Police or the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity link.