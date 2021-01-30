LSP investigating alleged hit and run

Authorities with the Louisiana State Police Troop F are investigating a suspected hit and run which occurred on HWY 165.

Investigators say it was a single-vehicle crash which claimed the life of two pedestrians.

According to authorities, the initial investigation revealed a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by 22-year-old Corey Buie of Monroe was traveling southbound on HWY 165 when he allegedly struck 18-year-old Shedricka Hollies and 17-year-old Brianna Neal who authorities say were crossing the highway.

Investigators say Buie left the scene after hitting the two pedestrians and was later arrested and booked into OCC.

