BATCHELOR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a body that was found in Pointe Coupee Parish on Saturday.

According to the state police, detectives from Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge were called by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 28 about human remains that were found in a wooded area near LA-417.

LSP says that detectives arrived at the scene to find an unidentified female in a decomposed state. Louisiana State Police Crime Lab technicians helped detectives in processing the scene.

LSP asks that anyone with information call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-STOP (344-7867).