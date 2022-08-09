ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department made two narcotics arrests in the last week.

The first arrest took place on Wednesday, August 3.

Chris Turner, 38, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on the 3rd after a large amount of drugs was uncovered by law enforcement.

Addis PD provided a list of what was seized during this arrest:

31 grams of heroin

305 grams of methamphetamine

28 grams of marijuana

7 grams of crack cocaine

21 grams of powder cocaine

49 doses of suboxone

The West Baton Rouge Emergency Response Task Force assisted the Addis Police Department during this arrest.

Four days after the first arrest, Sean Phillip Walsh, 34, of New Orleans, was taken into custody by the Addis Police Department.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that Walsh was in because it did not have an inspection sticker.

Addis PD said that during the stop, Walsh was found to be in possession of various drugs including those seen and listed below.

Image courtesy of Addis Police Department

20 grams of methamphetamine

3 grams of hash

5 grams of marijuana

10 dosage units of LSD

8 grams of mushrooms

Addis PD would like to remind everyone that suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.