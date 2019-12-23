LPSO: Ruston man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend

RUSTON, La. – (12/23/19) Authorities with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a Ruston man following a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies say Goven Blue Jr. was arrested, accused of threatening to cut the throat of his girlfriend of 6 months after she found out he cheated on her.

According to the arrest report, deputies found the victim outside of their trailer hiding under a car after she escaped from him.

The victim claims she and Goven were having a verbal altercation that turned physical which resulted in Goven turning the lights off and threatening her with a knife. According to the victim, Goven stated that he had already gotten away with slicing the throat and stabbing his last girlfriend and he could do it again. She claimed she attempted to leave the trailer and he kept grabbing her and throwing her back on to the couch and then held the knife to her throat.

The arrest report says the victim stated the last time Goven did this, he held his arm around her throat and she couldn’t breathe. She claims she was sure he meant to do it but she went into a panic and was able to wiggle free and escape outside to hide under the car.

Deputies say Goven claims he never touched her and this is all just retaliation because he cheated on her. Goven was secured in handcuffs and placed in the back seat of the deputies cruiser. Deputies say they returned to the house to retrieve the knife and the victim was given an LAVNS form to fill out.

Deputies say when they returned to the cruiser, Goven had managed to move his restrained hands from behind his back to the front of his person. Goven was re-handcuffed and informed he would face additional charges for resisting arrest.

Goven was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. His bond has not been set yet. He is facing charges of domestic abuse and battery with strangulation, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest.

