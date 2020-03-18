LPSO is investigating a homicide

RUSTON, La. (Press Release) – The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on the night of March 16, 2020.

Patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence on Water Tank Road in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male subject sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject, later identified as Terrell Scott of Ruston, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Our investigators are working tirelessly to solve this case.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln CrimeStoppers at (318)255-1111.

You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.

