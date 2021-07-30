Louisiana youths arrested in Alabama following escape

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two youths who escaped from a juvenile facility in Louisiana are in custody following a standoff that led to the shutdown of Interstate 65 in southwest Alabama.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle on the highway on Thursday after checking the license plate and discovering it had been reported stolen in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The driver got out and was arrested. But a passenger remained in the car and wouldn’t talk to officers.

Additional officers were called after the driver told a deputy there were two guns in the vehicle.

The passenger was finally arrested after tactical officers came in.