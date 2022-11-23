NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.

During the stop, it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen. The driver, 24-year-old Joseph Cousin, faces drug and weapons charges.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the NOPD’s Third District at (504) 658-6030.