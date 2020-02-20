Louisiana tax preparer arrested on fraud charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana tax preparer has been arrested on multiple felony charges for an alleged scheme involving millions in fraudulent charitable donations and improper business expense deductions.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue, in a news release Thursday, said 49-year-old Brischea Bowman Johnson was arrested Wednesday on charges of principal to felony theft, principal to filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds.

She was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting $22,500 bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.