Louisiana State Police investigates Officer-Involved shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Alexandria Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their officers on Monday, September 6 at approximately 12:00 A.M.

Detectives from LSP AFO responded to the scene.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to a suicidal, armed suspect in the 1200 block of Longpine Street in Alexandria, La.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Ricky Allen Moore Jr.

Moore was standing in the street with a firearm. As officers arrived on scene and began negotiating with him, he discharged his firearm and shots were fired. Moore was struck and as a result, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There were no other injuries reported.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.