Louisiana State Police currently Investigates Trooper-Involved Shooting in West Carroll Parish

West Carroll Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with a hostage situation on Chickasaw Loop, just north of Oak Grove.

Louisiana State Troopers, Louisiana State Police Investigators and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that WCSO Deputies were contacted by an individual stating that he was being held against his will and that the person responsible was Ryan Everett, 42.

The WCSO was able to make phone contact with Everett and begin negotiations. After several minutes of negotiations, Deputies were unable to get Everett to surrender.

The Louisiana State Police says personnel arrived on the scene and resumed negotiations. Troopers were able to gain a vantage point into the residence and they observed the victim and were able to determine that his hands were restrained behind his back.

Troopers also observed Everett inside the residence striking the victim with a handgun and refusing to let him exit. Fearing for the life of the victim, a shot was fired at Everett that struck him in the back causing non-life threatening injuries. At that time, the hostage was able to escape and exit the residence.

According to the Louisiana State Police, after several hours of negotiations, Everett exited the trailer and was taken into custody. The victim and Everett were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, August 17, Everett was released from the hospital and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail. He was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency.

This is still an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time