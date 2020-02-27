Louisiana sheriff: Woman handed off drugs to inmate in court

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s office says deputies arrested a woman spotted trying to hand off drugs to an inmate being escorted through a courthouse.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday that deputies were escorting a group of inmates from a parish courtroom last week when they reported seeing 26-year-old Cathy Coreyell Phillip try to hand an inmate a suspicious package.

Phillip ran off, but was later arrested and booked into jail.

She’s charged with attempting to introduce contraband to a detention center as well as resisting officers.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.