Louisiana school bus driver accused of physically kicking kid off bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/20/19) A substitute school bus driver in Louisiana is accused of physically kicking a middle schooler off the bus at a stop that wasn’t even his.

The Advocate reports a court summons on a simple battery charge has been issued to Tonia Woods Scott, who officials say was fired Thursday over the allegations.

School district officials said the driver was fired for misconduct and failing to follow safety protocols.

Kiaya Merrells told the newspaper her 13-year-old son called her Wednesday to say the bus driver had gotten mad when he stood up on the bus and forced him off the bus, even kicking him as he left.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.