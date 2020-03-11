Louisiana resident arrested for 2018 hate crime against a Jewish Congregation

JEFFERSON, LA (WGNO) – In September of 2018, a hate crime was committed, where anti-Semitic symbols were spray painted on the exterior of the Northshore Jewish Congregation.

On Tuesday March 10, officers arrested 20-year-old Caine Zander Brown. Brown was charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti and one felony count of hate crimes.

The arrest is result of a collaboration between the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit and members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce (JTTF) of which the Mandeville Police Department is a part of, along with other local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Investigators identified Brown as a person of interest.

As part of this investigation, Brown was interviewed related to another matter.

Brown stated he had traveled to Mandeville during the time frame of the graffiti incident.

Additionally, Brown was discovered to have made numerous social media posts with Nazi beliefs, including denial of the Holocaust and use of the term “synagogue of satan”. Brown posted pictures of himself in Nazi head wear and making Nazi salute hand gestures.

A search warrant was obtained for Brown’s cell phone records and tower data. Investigators were able to place Brown in the area of the synagogue on the date in question.

Additionally, investigators were able to secure a statement from a confidential source acknowledging Brown’s admittance to painting the graffiti.

On Tuesday, March 10, investigators located and arrestes Brown for the outstanding warrant at his residence in Jefferson Parish. Brown was transported to Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he was booked as a fugitive from St. Tammany and released to JPCC.

Detectives from the Mandeville Police Department will transport Brown back to St. Tammany where he will be booked into the St Tammany Parish Jail.

“The Mandeville Police Department and I stand with our Jewish community! I am pleased that I can finally report to them that we have the individual that we believe is responsible for this despicable attack. I am appreciative of the tenacity of our investigators and I am grateful for the cooperation of the law enforcement community that made this arrest possible. Crime, especially “hate crime” against any member of our community will not be tolerated and will be pursued, no matter the obstacles.”

