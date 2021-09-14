Louisiana prison teacher arrested for bringing in contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A contract teacher at a Louisiana prison is in custody for allegedly bringing contraband, including cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol, to inmates.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said 61-year-old Mark Shamburger, of Ethel, Louisiana was arrested Monday after an investigation by Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana.

Shamburger was taken to the East Feliciana Parish jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

