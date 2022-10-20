BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive.

Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges.

“Investigators believe Smith is occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing LA Lic # 435DFQ,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The 31-year-old is facing the charges laid out below:

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Resisting an Officer and Drug Paraphernalia

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who lives in and around New Orleans to be on the lookout as Smith is known to frequent the “Big Easy.”

If you know where Troy Smith is located, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).