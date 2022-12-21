SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — The trial date for a husband and wife charged with the murder of their 36-year-old daughter who was found dead on a couch has been moved to June.

The trial for Clay and Sheila Fletcher was previously scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023, but will now be on June 19, 2023, according to East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla. He said the couple will make a court appearance on Feb. 22, 2023, to discuss legal concerns before the trial.

D’Aquilla said defense attorneys are expected to introduce experts to explain that the Fletchers had medical conditions that hindered their ability to care for their daughter.

Lacey Fletcher, 36, was found dead on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after Slaughter police officers were called about an unresponsive person on Tom Drive. After he arrived at the home, East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III said Lacey’s body was sitting in feces and urine.

Bickham said her death was due to years of medical neglect and ruled the manner of death a homicide. Investigators previously said they believed that Lacey had been left to wither away for a minimum of 12 years.

Lacey had social anxiety and severe autism, according to Bickham.

D’Aquilla added he’s ready to take the case to court, will not accept plea deals.