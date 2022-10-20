An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a healthcare facility.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a complaint on Oct. 13 that a Nurse Practitioner had raped a victim during an office visit at a local healthcare facility.

Detectives began an investigation and executed search warrants. They found evidence backing up the victim’s statements. On Tuesday, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Brennan C. Bergeron, 29 of Iowa. Bergeron was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 3rd-degree rape.

He was released later the same day on a $650,000 bond.