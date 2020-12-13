MARRERO, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman who admitted to drug use while breastfeeding her infant daughter has been charged with second-degree murder in the baby’s death.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Autumn Blansett was arrested Friday after her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide.
Deputies responded to Blansett’s Marrero home Nov. 1 after the baby was found unresponsive.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say a toxicology report showed the baby had a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of her death.
Police say Blansett admitted to breast-feeding her baby shortly after using methamphetamine and marijuana.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Louisiana mom charged in breastfeeding baby’s overdose death
- Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
- Swamp stunner: L-S-Shoe tops #6 Florida on 57-yard FG
- A Charlie Brown and Coca-Cola Christmas? The holiday classic you love is actually missing some scenes
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday