Louisiana mom charged in breastfeeding baby’s overdose death

MARRERO, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman who admitted to drug use while breastfeeding her infant daughter has been charged with second-degree murder in the baby’s death.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Autumn Blansett was arrested Friday after her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies responded to Blansett’s Marrero home Nov. 1 after the baby was found unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say a toxicology report showed the baby had a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of her death.

Police say Blansett admitted to breast-feeding her baby shortly after using methamphetamine and marijuana.