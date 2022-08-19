BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Philip Evans, 50, of Marrero was sentenced to 97 months, or a little more than 8 years, in prison after being convicted for distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Following his release, the court ruled that Evans must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

This conviction was the result of an admission of guilt on Evans’ part. Evans says he knowingly distributed several images and videos of child pornography using WhatsApp between April 2021 and June 2021.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat

the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the

Department of Justice.