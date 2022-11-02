NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Darren Bridges, a man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil during a 2017 traffic stop, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Bridges appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov. 2) following a guilty verdict delivered in late September for first-degree murder, punishable in the state of Louisiana by either death or a mandatory life sentence at Angola Prison.

McNeil was one of four NOPD officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car Bridges was driving. The NOPD reported that Bridges fled from officers, sparking a police chase and struggle between the suspect and McNeil. Police say Bridges then shot and killed McNeil.

The trial was prosecuted by District Attorney Jason Williams. The sentencing comes less than weeks after the five-year anniversary of McNeal’s death.