SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a Slidell man pleaded guilty to multiple charges. According to reports, 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty on August 16 to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass, and resisting an officer with force or violence.

Wellman admitted to attacking a hotel desk clerk on May 18 at a Days Inn in Slidell. Wellman reportedly stabbed the clerk multiple times after the hotel employee had asked Wellman and another perpetrator, Mariel Lewis to leave their room because they didn’t pay for it. Police were called to the incident and arrived shortly after.

When Slidell police arrived at the hotel they found the desk clerk lying on his back, covered in blood with puncture wounds to his body. Through further investigation, police learned that Lewis began pepper-spraying and then stabbing the victim in the throat with a boxcutter before Wellman attacked. Wellman eventually joined in and began to stab the victim.

Warren Montgomery DA reported that the two continued to cut and stab the victim as he was knocked to the ground. Wellman eventually fled the scene and Lewis continued to stab the clerk. Police records show that Wellman had no criminal record prior to the incident. Hotel security footage captured the incident as evidence. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived.