Louisiana man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to heroin distribution in federal court in New Orleans will also forfeit a luxury car, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and other jewelry.

Prosecutors said in a Thursday news release that 44-year-old Arthur Johnson of New Orleans faces a minimum prison sentence of 10 years, and could be sentenced to life.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin. Court records show the plea was entered Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Johnson was arrested after investigators intercepted communications between him and a Chicago drug courier. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan set sentencing for Dec. 1.