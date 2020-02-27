Louisiana man leads police on chase, admits to killing mom

COVINGTON, La. (The Times-Picayune) — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting his mother to death hours before leading officers on a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that DaRius Sims is awaiting extradition from St. Tammany Parish on a second-degree murder charge.

He’s accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old mother, Jeanette Collins, in the chest Monday.

Relatives told investigators Sims became agitated during a car ride, grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot Collins.

