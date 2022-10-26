COVINGTON, La (BRPROUD) – Gary Wayne Dyson, 48, of Bogalusa, will be spending a long time behind bars after sentencing came down in a sexual assault case on Monday, October 24.

Dyson was sentenced to 40 years in jail after pleading guilty “to sexual battery of a child under 13, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery, and oral sexual battery,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

The sentence came down over three years after the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into allegations made against Dyson.

The investigation started on September 23, 2019, after “the mother of the victim had been alerted that the defendant, her boyfriend, had possibly sexually abused juvenile family members in the past.”

The victim, in this case, was a juvenile who revealed that Dyson had been abusing her since she was around nine years old.

That was her answer after being asked whether she had been molested by Dyson.

“During the police investigation, the defendant confessed to engaging in sexual acts with the victim but attempted to claim the victim had initiated them,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

During the investigation, police learned about other victims that Dyson had allegedly sexually abused in the past.

The 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office stated that there is no chance of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence in this case.