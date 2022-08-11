NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 11, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced the indictment of a Franklinton man on multiple charges. According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that Polkey was convicted of forcible rape back in 1987 and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the time. In addition, Polkey did not register as a sex offender as is required by law in Louisiana.