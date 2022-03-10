OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Aberdeen girl he met online has been found guilty of federal sex crimes. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 26-year-old Ronald Joseph Latiolais III, of Gonzales, was convicted of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors argued that despite knowing she was underage, Latiolais went to the young girl’s home, cut the screen on her bedroom window, and escaped with her. Latiolais admitted committing sexual acts on the minor during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills is scheduled to sentence Latiolais in June. He faces10 years in prison to life and a fine of up to $250,000.