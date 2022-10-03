RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.”

Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by law enforcement uncovered these items:

Around $2,500 in cash

Handgun

336 grams of marijuana

More than 16 grams of synthetic marijuana

Over 12 grams of methamphetamine

Ammunition

Agents also found “various items associated with the sale of illegal drugs,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Raceland man was charged with multiple crimes and they are listed below:

Possession of Firearm/Carry Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon (Felony)

Distribution of Methamphetamine (Felony)

Distribution of Marijuana (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony)

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (MISD)

Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony)

Diggs remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on $845,500 bond.