Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hattiesburg says Peter Oliver Henry of Chalmette was sentenced by District Judge Sul Ozerden to 11 years and 3 months in prison.

A news release says he was arrested on June 4, 2019, while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to someone in Gulfport, Mississippi.

He pleaded guilty in December to drug trafficking.

