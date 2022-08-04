OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma.

LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and an undersized shark.”

The Houma man was subsequently arrested by agents and faces the charges listed below:

Possession of Suspected Methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of over the Limit of Sharks

Possession of an Undersized Shark

Intentional Concealment of Wildlife

Lirette was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

If convicted of the first four charges mentioned above, Lirette could spend over two years in jail and face fines totaling more than $5,000.