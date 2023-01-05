LOUISIANA (KLFY) A Louisiana man told police he committed a crime hours after being released from jail so that he could go back behind bars for free room and board.

Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, of Lake Charles threw a rock and busted the glass on the front door at the main entrance of the jail, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

He then pushed out the broken glass with his hands.

Hunt was arrested and re-booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with criminal damage to property.

“This individual had not even been released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 24 hours before he decided to return and break the glass on the front doors,” Sheriff Joe Mancuso said. He stated to deputies he wanted a place to sleep and a meal; we quickly made those arrangements for him. I guess we can now say we literally have people beating down the door to stay with us.”

Hunt had been released from the CCC at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday after being booked in on November 1 for theft, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.