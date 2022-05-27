THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported carjacking late Tuesday night.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Gilton, 41, of Labadieville, on Wednesday, May 25.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “At approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 24, deputies responded to an attempted carjacking at a gas station on St. Mary Street in Thibodaux.”

After arriving at the scene, deputies spoke with the alleged victims of the carjacking attempt.

The alleged victims are married and they claim that Gilton ran towards them while they were filling up their gas tanks.

LPSO says, “The woman entered her vehicle in an attempt to leave the area, but Gilton opened the passenger door and entered the vehicle.”

The woman got out of the vehicle after being told to drive away by Gilton.

Gilton was asked to leave the vehicle by her husband.

The 41-year-old then claimed to have a weapon at which time the husband retreated to his vehicle.

Gilton “attempted to start the woman’s car, but could not, so, he ran away from the area,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Gilton near the gas station and asked the suspect about the carjacking attempt.

Gilton claims “he was trying to get away from someone shooting at him,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation did not uncover any shell casings or reason to believe that a shooting took place in the area.

LPSO says, “Gilton also did not provide any other information such as who was allegedly shooting at him or why.”

The 41-year-old is facing one count of Attempted Carjacking.

Gilton remains in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and bail is set at $100,000.