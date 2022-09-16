EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Mamou man is accused of walking into the bedroom of a girl, 11 and raping her while she was asleep in her bed with one of her friends.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of September 10 Joseph Danny Guillory, 49 allegedly entered the child’s room and began having intercourse with her.

Deputies say the friend woke up and witnessed the incident.

Following an investigation, Guillory was located and questioned and during the interview denied the incident and advised that he would never rape his family member.

He was arrested on one count of first degree rape.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and multiple other charges are possible.

Guillory is being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a $250K bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.