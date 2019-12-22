Louisiana man charged with 5th DWI

ST. MARY PARISH, La, (KLFY) – (12/22/19) A Louisiana man has been charged with his 5th DWI.

It happened on the Chitimacha Reservation Friday.

Tribal police say 44 year old Demone Johnson, of Shreveport, was pulled over for speeding.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, and transported to the St. Mary Parish jail.

